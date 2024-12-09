Drug Addict Son Arrested For Killing Mother In Almora

Almora: The Danya Police on Sunday arrested a person for killing his mother after being refused money for drugs. After committing the crime on December 7, the accused — from Nainoni village of Danya area — fled the spot.

The incident was reported by the father, Liladhar Bhatt, to the police who launched an investigation and a manhunt for the murderer. A case of culpable homicide under Section 103 (1) of BNS has been registered against the killer.

On receiving information about the case, SSP Devendra Pincha immediately sent a force from Danya Police Station along with the area officer of Almora to the spot. The team took the dead body of the deceased, Gopuli Devi (62), into custody and sent it for an autopsy. Raids were conducted at various places to arrest the culprit. On Sunday, they arrested Gokul Bhatt (35) from Danya on Almora Road.

"During interrogation, Bhatt was found to be a drug addict who used to demand money from his parents. A dispute between them broke out when he killed his mother by beating her. The team that nabbed him included SHO Dhaulchhina Vijay Negi, ASI Pushkar Khati, head constable Rajendra Singh Pangati, constables Prem Singh, and Dhani Ram," Pinch said.