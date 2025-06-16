Drought Ravaged Pimpalgaon Depa Village Scripted A Success Story Switching To Rain Water Harvesting And Cultivating Tomatoes

By Ravi Mahale

Ahilyanagar: Pimpalgaon Depa, a village in the plateau area of ​​Ahilyanagar district, with a population of about 2500 has been hit by multiple crises such as continuous drought, severe water shortage and dependence on tankers for supply of drinking water in summer. But the village has worked out a successful model of tomato farming and turned adversaries into an opportunity.

One would certainly wonder how tomato farming was possible where there is no drinking water? Here is an Inspiring journey of Pimpalgaon Depa village in this special report of ETV Bharat:

Tomato farming despite water shortage: The plateau area of ​​Sangamner taluka is a region that always has an acute scarcity of water. Rainwater runs off due to the rocky formations of the land. Water tankers have to be installed for drinking and agricultural activities in summer.

Reeling under such difficult conditions, farmers of this Pimpalgaon Depa village switched to growing tomatoes in their fields in huge quantity earning lakhs of rupees annually. Many villages in the plateau area have to struggle for water.

However, without pointing a finger at anyone, the farmers of this village devised a way to harvest rainwater in a farm pond and started tomato farming using drip irrigation by planning the usage of water properly.

Gradually, the entire village became a successful model in tomato farming. Taking the example of the farmers of this village, farmers in many villages like Gujalwadi, Mudholwadi, and Khanderaowadi in the plateau area have also started farming tomatoes through drip irrigation and rain water harvesting.

The geographical features of the plateau with rocky terrains make it difficult to do traditional farming and agriculture. The farmers of Pimpalgaon Depa village found the tomato crop that grows with less water and in a short period of time more convenient. Now in this village, tomatoes are cultivated in all three seasons of the year - winter, monsoon and summer, and the farmers are earning an income worth lakhs.

Tomato farmer, Balasaheb Bhagwat says that since the markets of Pune and Nashik are close, it is convenient for farmers to take their goods for sale there and earn good prices.

Use of mulching paper: The rainfall in the plateau area is generally low. Whatever rainfall is there the water flows through the rocky soil. Farmers have collected this water in farm ponds and wells. The stored water is used for agriculture irrigation.

With the stored water, tomato farming has been possible all through the year. While cultivating tomato crops, farmers use mulching paper and water the plants through drip irrigation. Due to this, the crops get only the required amount of water and there is no wastage of water. The stored rainwater is enough to last through the winter, monsoon and half of the summer. However, farmers here say that they have to depend on tankers for drinking and agricultural water during the rest of the summer.

These farmers, who have been struggling for water for years, have only one modest expectation: that someone should arrange drinking water in summer. 'Save water, save water: Storing rain water' – by using it properly in summer and cultivating tomatoes by studying the environment properly, today the farmers of Pimpalgaon Depa area are creating a new era without stopping under the shadow of drought.

The farmers have created a sustainable agriculture pattern and their work is inspiring the agricultural sector of the entire state. Creating greenery from rocky land is not only a testament to hard work but also to foresight. The farmers of Pimpalgaon Depa are marching towards a bright future in agriculture based on the mantra: 'Pani Adwa, Pani Jirwa'. (Save Water, Retain Water).