Drones, Other Aerial Devices Temporarily Banned in Jammu Ahead of PM's Visit

Jammu: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on February 20, authorities on Saturday temporarily banned flying drones, paragliders and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft here, a spokesperson said. District Magistrate of Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued the order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, responding to intelligence reports highlighting potential security threats, he said.

"Effective immediately and continuing until February 20, the order imposes restrictions on the operation of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, para-motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons within the (Jammu) district," the spokesperson said, quoting the order. He said the precautionary measure is in place to counter possible activities by terrorist and anti-national elements.

Exceptions to the ban include aerial surveillance conducted by security forces during VVIP visits or with specific written permission from the district magistrate's office, the spokesperson said. "Defence and paramilitary Forces are exempted from these restrictions. Violation of this order is subject to punitive action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

Meanwhile, a security review meeting on Saturday chalked out a roadmap to counter terror activities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said. The Subsidiary Multi-agency Centre (SMAC) meeting was chaired by Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritpal Singh at district police lines and was attended by representatives of Army, CRPF, BSF, state and central intelligence agencies and all supervisory officers, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting reviewed the security situation in the district and chalked out a roadmap to counter the activities of anti-national elements in the hinterland, their modus operandi and smuggling of narcotics, arms, and ammunition and persons involved. "Discussions were held on security scenario, law and order situation, movement and presence of terrorists, attempts to revive militancy, surveillance over OGWs, surrendered militants, missing youths and their presence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and radicalisation of youth," the spokesman said.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP called for timely sharing of actionable information to counter anti-national activities in the district. He highlighted the need for working in a more coordinated and synergised manner to dismantle terror and its support structures.