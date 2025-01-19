Driver Dies, Others Suffer Injuries In Fog-Induced Pile-Up On NH 27 In Kota

Kota: A truck driver died and some people including drivers and cleaners sustained injuries after a fog-induced pile-up of eight vehicles including two trucks, a bulk carrier, a trailer, a container, a dumper, a car and an ambulance in three separate accidents on the Kota Bypass of National Highway 27 on Sunday, police said.

A team from the Udyog Nagar Police Station accompanied by the highway patrol rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and normalise vehicular movement. Alongside, additional SP Dilip Kumar Saini, deputy superintendent of police Pancham Lokendra Paliwal and station officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat also reached the spot.

"The incident was reported at around 7:00 in the morning. We reached the spot with a squad. The deceased and the injured have been taken to the hospital. The cause of the reason is being looked into. The accident led to a traffic snarl which is being cleared gradually," Shekhawat said.

The vehicles involved in the pile-up were heading to Baran when the tragedy struck 300 metres from the railway crossing near the Kaithun turn on the bypass. Heavy fog led to reduced visibility and unmindful of the safety gap, vehicles kept colliding from the rear side one after the other.

In the first accident, a truck, a container and a cement baulker collided with each other in turns, leading to the pile-up. It is assumed that the truck was carrying rad soil and stone which spilt on the road blocking the passage for the vehicles behind. The intensity of the collision was so fierce that the entire cabin of the truck fell on the driver, Mahendra son of Madan Lal of Nimod of Begu tehsil of Chittorgarh, leading to his instantaneous death while the clean sustained injury.

The second accident took place about 150 meters away from the first. In this, a car and a truck rammed into an ambulance from behind. The ambulance was going from Kota to Baran while the truck and the car were trailing it.

The third accident happened about 150 off the second one in which a dumper and a trailer collided with each other.