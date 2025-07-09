Driven By Passion And A Dream To Make It Big Ramesh Yadav’s Bihar Boxing School Is Breaking Barriers

Arrah: Ramesh Yadav, a physical instructor in a school in Bhojpur, Bihar has set up a boxing training school for free where more than 150 children have enrolled their names, many of them chasing a dream to make it big one day like Mary Kom or Vijender Singh – India’s boxing legends.

Ramesh, who comes from a poor family wanted to become a boxer in his early life. But it was an unfinished dream as the coach where he went for training had asked for money and a boxing glove which he could not afford.

Ramesh’s dream did not end there. He vowed to set up a boxing school of his own where students will learn to throw punches for free.

“I decided not to ask for money from any student,” Ramesh recalled.

Meanwhile in 2022, Ramesh Yadav was appointed as a physical instructor in Bhojpur's Upkramit Madhya Vidyalaya Alekhitola, Barhara. It boosted his resolve that one day the soil of Bhojpur should bring boxing golds in the Olympics for India.

Ramesh's dream is taking shape slow but steady. Though yet to get an Olympic gold in boxing, Ramesh’s students are punching their way ahead having won many state-level competitions.

As many as 19 of his students have medals hanging around their necks. These include many girl boxers who now enter the ring with confidence and are winning medals in state level competitions.

In May-June this year, 15 of his student boxers participated in the state level boxing tournament held in Katihar, Bihar, and came out with flying colours , 14 of them having won medals.

Three boxing school students are going to play national in sub junior this month, which is a proud moment for the students and their coach.

Looking at the student learners, the Director General of Sports in Arraha has promised to set up an Eklavya Center soon where children will be able to stay and get free boxing training.

Uphill task to get the boxing school going:

Giving wings to children’s dream has not been easy. Even basic tools like kits, shoes, gloves and helmets were not available for the children, but Ramesh gradually fulfilled their needs by taking out some part from his salary of Rs 8000 from the school job. Students began to gain in confidence and now these young players are working hard day and night to bring laurels to Bihar.

Boxing player Sonam said: “When Sir talked about playing boxing for the first time at my home, Papa said no. My daughter will not play boxing, she will get hurt and then there will be problems in getting her married. Anyway, we do not have money to give her to boxing coaching.”

“But Sir convinced Papa that he will take care of the training and no money was needed. I was allowed to join but in the beginning, I was very scared, I used to get hurt Sir has given me kits and all the safety equipment. Now I practice with full enthusiasm,” said Soman Kumari, a Boxing Player in Ramesh’s school.

Khushboo KUmari has a similar story. A national level boxer now, Khushboo said that if Sir was not there, she would have never learned boxing.

“Today I am playing at the national level and I have won at the national level. Sir also helps a lot with money,” Khushboo said.

"We come from a very poor family. We are learning boxing because of Sir. Sir takes out money out of his meagre salary and buys boxing equipment for us," - Khushboo Kumari observed.

Ramesh's hard work paying off:

The Bihar government has also paid attention to the hard work of Ramesh Yadav, who has virtually turned the village into a 'boxing hub'. Sports Director Ravindra Shankar himself praised the efforts of this grassroots coach and announced to give him all possible help. With the support of the state government, Ramesh Yadav's players have started getting resources and Bihar's boxing has started shining in the ring.

Ramesh Yadav said his dream is that gold medals should rain from the soil of Bhojpur in the Olympics.

“I will not stop until one of my players wins a medal for the country at the international level,” said the poor coach. It is not Ramesh alone, entire Bhojpur now shares his dream.

Ramesh has one appeal to the government – “raise the salary of physical instructors so that we can prepare children for sports with enthusiasm.”

"Earlier it was very challenging to come from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and run one's establishment with just a salary of Rs. 8000 and then train children in boxing. However, now we have started getting help from the government, as well" said Ramesh Yadav, Physical Teacher cum Boxing Coach.