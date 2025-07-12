ETV Bharat / bharat

Drive Against Impostor-Sadhus Extended From Dehradun To Haridwar

Haridwar: Operation Kalanemi – a campaign against impostor-sadhus, is going on in full swing in Uttarakhand. On Friday, 25 impostors were intercepted in Dehradun, including a Bangladeshi.

Haridwar police followed up with the campaign on Friday and rounded up 13 fake Babas in Dharmanagar. Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri welcomed Operation Kalanemi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ordered the Operation Kalanemi on Thursday on the occasion of Guru Purnima in Uttarakhand. AS many as 25 fake Babas were caught on the first day of Operation Kalanemi in the capital Dehradun.

The fake Babas arrested were misleading the common people by disguising themselves as sadhus. Complaints were being received about them for a long time. All of them were caught during the action in the city Kotwali area, SSP Pramod Singh Dobal said.

The SSP said: “We have started Operation Kalanemi and there will be no compromise with the religious dignity of Haridwar. Before the Kanwar fair, this is a strict message from the police that fraud will not be tolerated at all."

18 disguised snake charmer babas also arrested:

Under Operation 'Kalanemi', Haridwar Police has also arrested 18 disguised snake charmer Babas from Shyampur police station area. According to the police, these people were harassing the Kanwariyas by stopping them. They were trying to show them the art of black magic and witchcraft. In some areas this was leading to tensions. The Kanwariyas (Pilgrims) were getting agitated at these impersonators. In view of this, the Shyampur police team arrested 18 impersonator snake charmers from the spot.