DRI Seizes Rs 7 CR Worth Marijuana At Hyderabad Airport

According to DRI, around 13 vacuum-packed transparent packets were found inside chocolate covers while searching the check-in luggage of passengers.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Department of Revenue Intelligence officials on Friday said they seized 7.096 kg of hydroponic weed (Marijuana) worth Rs 7 crore (illicit market value) from two Indian passengers coming from Bangkok.

A press release from the DRI said the passengers were intercepted on Thursday and upon searching their check-in luggage, 13 vacuum-packed transparent packets were found inside chocolate covers.

A greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from all 13 packets, and when tested with a field test kit, it indicated positive for marijuana, it said.

"The packets containing 7.096 kg of hydroponic weed have been seized, and the passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to judicial custody," it said. Further investigation is in progress.

