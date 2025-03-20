ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes Over Three Kg Cocaine From Ghanaian Flyer At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru Rural: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

"The DRI seized 3.2 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport; one arrested," the DRI updated on its website.

However, it did not disclose the identity of the Ghanaian woman arrested in this regard on March 18.

Based on certain information, when the officials checked the woman's luggage, it was found that she was transporting 3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 38.8 crore. Later, she was arrested, DRI sources said.