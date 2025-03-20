ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes Over Three Kg Cocaine From Ghanaian Flyer At Bengaluru Airport

DRI sources said the seizure is worth Rs 38.8 crore the identity of the woman is not revealed. Interrogation to get further information is on.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Bengaluru Rural: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

"The DRI seized 3.2 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport; one arrested," the DRI updated on its website.

However, it did not disclose the identity of the Ghanaian woman arrested in this regard on March 18.

Based on certain information, when the officials checked the woman's luggage, it was found that she was transporting 3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 38.8 crore. Later, she was arrested, DRI sources said.

She has been interrogated for further information. Officials said information is being collected to determine whether the woman has any links with smugglers.

It is worth mentioning that on March 3, the DRI seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Following Rao's arrest, officials searched her residence, leading to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67.

Also Read:

  1. Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat
  2. Gold Smuggling Case: Assaulted, Slapped 10-15 Times By DRI Officials, Says Ranya Rao; Her Stepfather Sent On Compulsory Leave

Bengaluru Rural: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

"The DRI seized 3.2 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport; one arrested," the DRI updated on its website.

However, it did not disclose the identity of the Ghanaian woman arrested in this regard on March 18.

Based on certain information, when the officials checked the woman's luggage, it was found that she was transporting 3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 38.8 crore. Later, she was arrested, DRI sources said.

She has been interrogated for further information. Officials said information is being collected to determine whether the woman has any links with smugglers.

It is worth mentioning that on March 3, the DRI seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Following Rao's arrest, officials searched her residence, leading to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67.

Also Read:

  1. Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat
  2. Gold Smuggling Case: Assaulted, Slapped 10-15 Times By DRI Officials, Says Ranya Rao; Her Stepfather Sent On Compulsory Leave

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGALURU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTGHANAIAN NATIONALCOCAINEACTOR RANYA RAODIRECTORATE OF REVENUE INTELLIGENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.