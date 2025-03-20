DRI Seizes Over Three Kg Cocaine From Ghanaian Flyer At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru Rural: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.
"The DRI seized 3.2 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport; one arrested," the DRI updated on its website.
However, it did not disclose the identity of the Ghanaian woman arrested in this regard on March 18.
Based on certain information, when the officials checked the woman's luggage, it was found that she was transporting 3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 38.8 crore. Later, she was arrested, DRI sources said.
She has been interrogated for further information. Officials said information is being collected to determine whether the woman has any links with smugglers.
It is worth mentioning that on March 3, the DRI seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.
Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
Following Rao's arrest, officials searched her residence, leading to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67.
