DRI Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 13.18 Crore At Mumbai Port, One Held

The DRI seized cartons of foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 13.18 crore that had been declared fraudulently as coated calcium carbonate.

Seized Foreign Cigarettes (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 18, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

Mumbai: In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 13.18 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in Mumbai, official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI official intercepted a container on Thursday evening and found 1,014 cartons containing over one crore cigarettes of the foreign brand 'Top Gun', which is banned in India, officials said.

Officials said that the container was falsely labelled as carrying 'coated calcium carbonate' to evade customs scrutiny. The attempt was foiled when the DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, conducted a detailed examination and uncovered the concealed consignment.

The seized cigarettes did not carry the mandatory statutory health warnings required under the Indian law. Officials noted that such illegal imports not only violate the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2008, amended in 2018, but also threaten public health by enabling the sale of unregulated tobacco products, especially to the youth through black market channels.

A senior DRI official said, "This operation was based on credible inputs regarding smuggling through sea routes by misleading. The seizure reinforces the need for constant vigilance at the ports."

According to officials, one individual has been arrested in connection with the case. He was presented before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. The accused has been booked under the Customs Act, 1962, and the COTPA, 2008. Officials also revealed that the accused and his network attempted to disguise the shipment as legitimate industrial chemical to bypass checks. The DRI is continuing its investigation to identify the full extent of the smuggling network and its possible links to international syndicates.

Read More

  1. Pregnant Woman, Accomplice Nabbed With 15 Gram Heroin
  2. DRI Seizes 92.1 Lakh Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs 18.2 Cr
  3. Fake Cigarette Factory Busted In Bihar; Product Worth Several Crores Seized

