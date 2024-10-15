Another Major Drug Haul: DRI Seizes 112 KG Mephedrone Worth Rs 168 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua

Ratlam: In another major drug haul in the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 112 kg of Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, worth Rs 168 crore during a raid at a factory at Meghnagar in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, an official said. Four persons including the director of the company have been arrested in connection with the case.

“DRI busts a factory in Meghnagar, Jhabua, MP, and seizes 112 Kg of Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, 1985) worth Rs 168 Cr. Four persons, including the director of the company, arrested,” a spokesperson for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs said in a post on X.

Sources said that the drug seizure was made by the DRI during raids on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 112 kg of MMC drugs were seized in 36 kg powder and 76 kg liquid form, which is said to be worth Rs 168 crore. The DRI team has also seized machines and other raw materials along with mephedrone. The team has sealed the factory while further proceedings are going on.

Gujarat connection of drug company

The DRI has arrested four people including the director of the factory in connection with the drug haul and they are being questioned. The owner of the factory is said to a resident of Gujarat.