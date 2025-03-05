DRI Raids Jailed Kannada Actor's Flat; Seizes Cash, Gold Worth Crores

Bengaluru: Following the arrest of Kannada actor Ranya Rao on charges of illegally smuggling gold, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also searched her house.

Sources said a team of DRI officials raided her flat on Lavelle Road in the city, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent, which unearthed gold worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

Rao (32) is the daughter of Ramachandra Rao, director general of police (Police Housing Corporation). However, he has distanced himself from the matter, stating that they have not been in touch since her marriage four months ago.

Rao landed at Bengaluru International Airport from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night when she was intercepted by DRI, leading to the seizure of foreign gold weighing 14.8 kg, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, the biggest haul in the airport so far. Following this, Rao was arrested and slapped with relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

After getting information that the accused actress had boarded the Emirates flight from Dubai, a team of four officers from the DRI came to the Bengaluru airport and awaited her arrival. The DRI had been monitoring her frequent trips to Dubai, which reportedly included four visits in just 15 days.

Investigators revealed that she smuggled gold bars concealed in her belt and clothing, using her father's name to evade suspicion. Upon landing, she would call police personnel for a pick-up, who then escorted her home. The DRI is now probing whether any police personnel or an IPS-level officer related to her was involved in the smuggling operation or if she acted alone. Officials are also investigating whether she had trafficked gold on previous occasions.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru for questioning and later produced in court, which remanded her to 14 14-day judicial custody.