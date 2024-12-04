DRI Officers Seize 8,224 Kg Contraband, 1,319 Kg Gold In FY24

New Delhi: DRI officers have seized about 8,224 kg of contraband in the 2023-24 fiscal worth Rs 2,242 crore, with the seizure of cocaine seeing an increase over the past five years. During the 2023-24 financial year, DRI has seized 1,319 kg of gold and smuggling through India’s porous eastern borders, particularly with Bangladesh and Myanmar, has also emerged as a major concern for law enforcement agencies.

The Smuggling in India Report released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on its 67th foundation day said in recent years, law enforcement agencies have observed a "troubling increase" in the circulation of 'Yaba', a potent drug tablet that combines methamphetamine and caffeine, mostly produced in Myanmar.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine, has evolved into a recreational drug infamous for its severe addiction potential and devastating health effects, leading to significant seizures across the region. The data on narcotics seizure by the DRI showed that during FY24, DRI officers seized 107.31 kg cocaine worth Rs 974.78 crore in the illicit market.

During the year, about 49 kg heorin valuing Rs 365 crore was seized, followed by 136 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 275 crore. 7,349 kg ganja worth Rs 21 crore was seized during the last fiscal. During the financial year 2023-24, DRI seized 1,319 kg of gold. Additionally, DRI has shared actionable intelligence with Customs field formations, leading to significant gold seizures by those units as well.

This is part of the 4,869.6 kg of gold seized by the CBIC, including by Customs officers, in 2023-24. 1,922 persons were arrested by the CBIC during the year. It said India has become a major destination for illicit gold imports, with gold and silver predominantly originating from Gulf states such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where these metals are sourced and available at lower prices.

Smuggling through India's porous eastern borders, particularly with Bangladesh and Myanmar, has also emerged as a major concern for law enforcement agencies. Gold smuggling through air routes in India remains a prominent method used by smugglers. Middle East and South East Asian countries have traditionally been the major points of origin.

Recently, African airports such as Nairobi and Addis Ababa, along with Central Asian airports like Tashkent, have also emerged as key locations for smuggling operations. Smugglers frequently use passengers to conceal gold in innovative ways, including by hiding it in their clothing, luggage, or even within their bodies, to evade customs detection.

During the fiscal, DRI officers have also seized 9.10 crore foreign origin illegally smuggled cigarettes into India valued at Rs 178.82 crore. Smuggling of e-cigarettes and vaping devices in India has also become a significant concern following the government's ban on the production, sale, import, and advertisement of 'Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems' (ENDS).

Despite the ban, high demand for these products, particularly among young people, has driven illegal imports into the country. Smugglers often use discreet channels, such as online platforms, courier services, and concealed shipments, to bring e-cigarettes and vaping products into India, the DRI report said.