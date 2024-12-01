ETV Bharat / bharat

DRG Team Destroys IEDs And HE Bomb In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A DRG team in Bijapur prevented a major Naxal attack by uncovering IEDs and a dangerous HE bomb during de-mining operations in several district areas.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) team in Bijapur averted a major Naxal attack by uncovering deadly explosives planted by Naxalites in key areas of the district
A team from the District Reserve Guard in Bijapur successfully thwarted a major Naxal attack, uncovering deadly explosives planted in several areas of the district. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bijapur: The District Reserve Guard (DRG) team in Bijapur averted a major Naxal attack by uncovering deadly explosives planted by Naxalites in key areas of the district. During routine de-mining operations, the security forces, led by the DRG, successfully decoded the Naxalites' plan to terrorise the region. The operation took place across Gorna, Mankeli, and Ishulnar areas, where multiple bombs, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a highly dangerous High-Explosive (HE) bomb, were found.

On Sunday, the DRG team, engaged in de-mining work, stumbled upon three 5-kg IEDs, along the Mankeli road, hidden along the unpaved road’s footpath. These IEDs were connected to a pressure switch system, designed to detonate when triggered. In addition, a 10-kg IED was found, rigged with a live HE bomb, marking a first for Bijapur forces.

The DRG and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel destroy the bombs. (ETV Bharat)

What is an HE bomb?

According to the explanation from the Ordnance Directorate of India, an HE bomb is a type of mortar bomb, 51 mm in size. It is used for area targeting and anti-personnel purposes. It is highly effective and explodes immediately, causing significant destruction as soon as it is fired. The Naxalites had planned to detonate it by connecting it to an IED, but the DRG and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) successfully destroyed the bombs.

This successful operation prevented what could have been a deadly attack, though the Bijapur Police and Security Forces have not yet issued an official statement in that regard.

TAGGED:

