Bijapur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. This comes during a major anti-Naxalite operation in the hills of Karregutta along the inter-state border of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The area is believed to be the base of the strongest military unit Naxalites called the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion No. 1.

According to officials, the ongoing anti-Naxal operation, which involved about 10,000 security personnel, was launched on Monday. It’s one of the biggest joint counter-insurgency operations launched in the Bastar region, involving the DRG, Bastar Fighters and STF of the Chhattisgarh police, and the Central Reserve Police Force and its elite Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

DRG Jawan Injured In IED Blast During Ongoing Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that nearly 500 cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), including its top leaders, are holed up in the area, which is why the ultras have allegedly issued a pamphlet demanding that the anti-Naxal operation be stopped.

“A press note of Rupesh, in charge of the North West Bastar Bureau of Naxalites, has been found in which the Naxalites have asked to stop the operation going on in the hills of Karregutta and hold peace talks,” they said.

The DRG jawan sustained a minor injury when a pressure IED exploded this morning, officials said. His condition is said to be stable after he was given treatment at a CRPF camp in Galgam.

“Our security forces have been bravely and strongly fighting against Naxalites. Security forces have been carrying out a major operation against Naxalites on a hill along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, braving over 40 degrees Celsius in scorching summer,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told the media in Raipur.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has resolved to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and the target will be achieved,” he said.

On the peace talks with the Naxalites, CM Sai reiterated that they should first give up violence.