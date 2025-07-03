Dreamliner Disrupted: 250 Flyers Endure Vienna Airport Ordeal

New Delhi: More than 250 passengers on board Washington-bound Air India flight from New Delhi was stranded at Vienna International Airport for more than 12 hours after their plane was held up during a scheduled fuel stop on July 2.

The stop was straightforward until a routine maintenance check identified a potential issue that needed more sustained technical attention, resulting in the flight being cancelled for the onward journey to the US capital.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, D.C. on 2 July 2025 made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. A routine check was made and an extended maintenance task was identified, which needed rectification before the next flight and needed additional time to perform”.

Social media criticism



Travelling passengers were disembarked in Vienna, but many took to social media to express their disgust at the lack of communication, organisation or support by Air India ground staff.

One user, Dishant Shah, wrote on X: “Air India cancels today’s flight from Washington DC to Delhi AI104 due to technical reasons… We had booked this due to the convenience of a non-stop to Delhi for our mother-in-law. #notacceptable.” The airline responded to his tweet apologetically, stating that the team would reach out for details via direct message.

The disruption also triggered a chain reaction. The return flight—AI104 from Washington DC to Delhi—was subsequently cancelled. Passengers in both directions were either rebooked or offered refunds, as per Air India’s official statement.

But the situation turned increasingly chaotic at Vienna airport, as passengers posted photos and messages highlighting poor handling by the airline. Twitter user Munish Buttan wrote, “Once again you did the fantastic work in stranding 250+ people. The flight made a stop at Vienna saying fueling only, and now passengers are stranded with 0 help from Air India staff.”

Another passenger, Eti Sharma, wrote, “It’s been almost 12 hours waiting at the airport with no update from Air India, and not a single employee present to answer queries.”

Several passengers, especially those without Schengen visas, were reportedly stuck in the transit area for hours. Air India, in its official comment, stated that passengers eligible for visa-free entry or those with valid visas were provided with hotel accommodations. For others, arrangements were being made, pending immigration clearances by Austrian authorities.

The airline defended the move as part of its recently announced safety overhaul, “Air India has voluntarily undertaken enhanced pre-flight safety checks and temporary reduction of services to uphold its commitment to safe operations. Despite all efforts, due to extraneous factors such as airspace closures, curfews, and air traffic congestion, some flights get delayed or cancelled.”

Though the airline reiterated its commitment to safety, the incident reignites questions over Air India’s operational reliability and passenger support systems, especially during international disruptions.

With rising global scrutiny on airline safety and service delivery, and a surge in long-haul travel post-pandemic, incidents like these highlight the urgent need for better contingency planning and communication by Indian carriers operating in global corridors.