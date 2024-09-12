ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich Wolf Horror Reaches Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A wolf killed a goat in Bhawanipur village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh sending ripples of fear among the villagers. The corpse of the goat has been sent to the Governemnt Veterinary Hospital in Chharra for autopsy.

On being informed, a team from the Atrauli forest department was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Locals have demanded heightened combing operations from the district administration.

Amid the Bahraic wolf horror, villagers found the body of the goat with injury marks in the field. There were claw marks of some other animals around it, which the villagers suspect to be of wolf.

Forest department SO Yogesh Kumar Gautam said the team is conducting an intensive search operation day and night in Bhawanipur village. The paw marks are like those of a wolf or a hyena, which can be ascertained only after the arrival of the autopsy report.