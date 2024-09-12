Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich Wolf Horror Reaches Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A wolf killed a goat in Bhawanipur village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh sending ripples of fear among the villagers. The corpse of the goat has been sent to the Governemnt Veterinary Hospital in Chharra for autopsy.
On being informed, a team from the Atrauli forest department was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Locals have demanded heightened combing operations from the district administration.
Amid the Bahraic wolf horror, villagers found the body of the goat with injury marks in the field. There were claw marks of some other animals around it, which the villagers suspect to be of wolf.
Forest department SO Yogesh Kumar Gautam said the team is conducting an intensive search operation day and night in Bhawanipur village. The paw marks are like those of a wolf or a hyena, which can be ascertained only after the arrival of the autopsy report.
The panicked villagers have started guarding on their own considering the safety of family members and domestic animals. Anticipating greater chances of wolf attacks in the coming days, the villagers are staying alert.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.
The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend a pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division.
