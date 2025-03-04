Dreaded Naxalite With Over 100 Murders Lays Down Arms

Bijapur\Jagdalpur: Dreaded Naxalite Dinesh Modium, the Gangular Area Committee secretary and divisional committee member (DVCM) of the West Bastar Division, has surrendered before the Bijapur Police along with his child and wife. He was carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on his head and was being hunted by security forces for long.

Modium has been involved in over 100 murder cases, Bijapur SP Jintendra Yadav said.

"Disillusioned with the Naxal organisation and influenced by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the government, DVCM Dinesh Modiam and his wife ACM Kala Tati, members of Gangaluur Area Committee, contacted the Bijapur Police for surrender. Legal action is being taken in this matter, and Modium is being interrogated. Big revelations about the organisation are likely to come out from him," he said.

Recently, fourteen members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday before the SP B Rohit Raju after knowing about the welfare measures announced for the surrendered Maoists, a police release said.

They decided to surrender and lead a peaceful life with their family members also after knowing about the activities carried out by the police and CRPF for the welfare of tribal people through "Operation Cheyutha," it said.

At 'Atmeeya Sammelanam,' a meeting organised for the family members of the underground cadre and surrendered Maoists in Charla of the district in January this year, police officials informed them about the benefits of surrendering. As a result, a total of 44 maoists have surrendered before the police during the last two months, the release said.