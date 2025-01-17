Dreaded Naxalite Motiram Usendi Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Reward On His Head Held In Kanker District

(Left) Arms and ammunition seized after an exchange of fire in North Bastar’s Kanker district (right) Dreaded Naxalite Rakesh Usendi arrested

Kanker: Security forces have scored a significant victory in North Bastar’s Kanker district in Chhattisgarh with the arrest of Naxalite Motiram alias Rakesh Usendi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. Usendi, the commander of platoon number two in the Naxalites' 5th company, was arrested following an exchange of fire. The Kanker police revealed this at a press conference on Friday.

Arrest from Sitaram Hill: According to the Kanker police, Usendi was arrested during a Naxal operation on Thursday. The arrest took place in the hills of Sitaram village in Chhote Bethia, where the DRG and BSF team had surrounded the Naxalites. The encounter occurred when the Naxalites fired upon the security forces, and the forces retaliated. Following the clash, the dreaded Naxalite was apprehended.

Recovered Weapons and Naxalite Materials: During the operation, security forces recovered several weapons from Usendi, including a Bharmar gun, a country-made airgun pistol, and seven country-made BGLs. In addition, various Naxalite materials were seized.

Details of the Operation: Additional SP of Kanker, Sandeep Patel, explained that the DRG and BSF team, acting on intelligence inputs about Naxalites' presence, moved to the Kanker Narayanpur border area in Chhotebethiya. As soon as they reached a hill between Sitaram and Konge, they encountered a group of Naxalites. The Naxalites, who had ambushed the forces, started firing. In response, the security forces returned fire, forcing the Naxalites to flee. During a subsequent search, Usendi was arrested. The forces also destroyed an old Naxalite camp as part of the operation.