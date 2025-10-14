DRDO To Begin Second Phase Of Stratospheric Airship Testing In Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur
Sheopur becomes a key defence testing site as DRDO launches high-altitude airship balloons to evaluate sensors, stability, and data performance in the stratosphere
Sheopur: Known as India's first home to cheetahs, Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh is now emerging as a hub for advanced defence research. The Defence and Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin the second phase of testing for its stratospheric airship platform at a newly developed site in Jakhada Jagir here.
According to officials, the second phase of trials will take place on October 18,19,25, and 26, during which DRDO will once again launch high-altitude airship balloons into the sky. Earlier, in May 2025, DRDO successfully conducted maiden flight-trials of the Stratospheric Airship Platform from its trial site in Sheopur.
During that test, the airship, filled with helium and carrying various sensors, ascended to an altitude of 17 kilometres and stayed airborne for about 62 minutes before descending safely. The test proved the airship's ability to reach and operate at stratospheric heights, positioning India among a select group of nations, the United States, Russia, and China, that have achieved this feat.
Building on the success of the first trial, the second phase aims to test the airship's onboard sensors, data collection systems, and long-duration stability at high altitudes. These sensors are designed to gather detailed information from the upper atmosphere, which can be crucial for defence, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.
The Sheopur district administration has issued guidelines for residents to ensure smooth and safe operations. Sheopur District Collector Ankit Verma informed that DRDO had shared details of the upcoming trials and urged the public not to panic upon seeing the large airships in the sky. Verma said, "The tests will be conducted under expert supervision, and there is no cause for concern."
What Is a Stratospheric Airship Platform?
A stratospheric airship platform is an unmanned, helium-filled airship equipped with sensors, cameras, and communication instruments. It can reach heights between 15 and 20 kilometres above the Earth's surface, above regular air traffic, and remain stationary for extended periods. This allows it to monitor vast areas continuously without needing frequent launches, unlike drones or satellites.
Key Advantages of DRDO's Indigenous Airship
The DRDO-developed platform offers multiple advantages. It is 10 times more cost-effective than satellites and can stay airborne for weeks at a stretch. The airship can be used for border surveillance, forest fire detection, disaster monitoring, and covert reconnaissance operations.
