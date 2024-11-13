India’s Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Completes Maiden Test, Hits All Mission Goals

Balasore/New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The test, conducted on Tuesday afternoon, was launched from a mobile articulated launcher, and all parameters were met successfully.
The test involved monitoring the missile’s accuracy and performance using radar, electro-optical tracking systems (EOTS), and telemetry equipment. During its flight, the missile demonstrated its precision, following a pre-determined path with waypoint navigation and performing various maneuvers at different altitudes and speeds. Equipped with advanced avionics and sophisticated software, the LRLACM is designed for enhanced reliability and effectiveness, capable of targeting enemy positions over long distances.
Developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru, with contributions from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, LRLACM represents a major step in India’s indigenous missile development. The missile is a mission-mode project approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and can be launched from both ground-based mobile platforms and naval vessels via a universal vertical launch module.
The @DRDO_India has conducted the Maiden Flight Test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from a mobile articulated launcher at ITR Chandipur.— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 12, 2024
Raksha Mantri, Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces, and Industry on the successful Maiden Flight Test… pic.twitter.com/uHFzmuDC0Y
The test was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, along with representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army.
Maiden flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) was conducted today from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. During the test, all sub-systems performed as per expectation and met the primary mission objectives pic.twitter.com/JnJAA4Fy7n— DRDO (@DRDO_India) November 12, 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to DRDO, the armed forces, and the Indian defence industry, stating that this success opens doors for further indigenous cruise missile programs. Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and the Chairman of DRDO also praised the team for the successful launch.
Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful maiden test-flight of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of #Odisha. #DRDO— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 12, 2024
Among others, Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha, also conveyed his best wishes to the scientists involved.
(With ANI Inputs)
