ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Completes Maiden Test, Hits All Mission Goals

The DRDO successfully conducted the maiden test of its Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Chandipur, Odisha, showcasing India’s growing indigenous missile capabilities.

Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile
DRDO test-fires Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Balasore/New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The test, conducted on Tuesday afternoon, was launched from a mobile articulated launcher, and all parameters were met successfully.

The test involved monitoring the missile’s accuracy and performance using radar, electro-optical tracking systems (EOTS), and telemetry equipment. During its flight, the missile demonstrated its precision, following a pre-determined path with waypoint navigation and performing various maneuvers at different altitudes and speeds. Equipped with advanced avionics and sophisticated software, the LRLACM is designed for enhanced reliability and effectiveness, capable of targeting enemy positions over long distances.

Developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru, with contributions from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, LRLACM represents a major step in India’s indigenous missile development. The missile is a mission-mode project approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and can be launched from both ground-based mobile platforms and naval vessels via a universal vertical launch module.

The test was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, along with representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to DRDO, the armed forces, and the Indian defence industry, stating that this success opens doors for further indigenous cruise missile programs. Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and the Chairman of DRDO also praised the team for the successful launch.

Among others, Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha, also conveyed his best wishes to the scientists involved.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read More

Balasore/New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The test, conducted on Tuesday afternoon, was launched from a mobile articulated launcher, and all parameters were met successfully.

The test involved monitoring the missile’s accuracy and performance using radar, electro-optical tracking systems (EOTS), and telemetry equipment. During its flight, the missile demonstrated its precision, following a pre-determined path with waypoint navigation and performing various maneuvers at different altitudes and speeds. Equipped with advanced avionics and sophisticated software, the LRLACM is designed for enhanced reliability and effectiveness, capable of targeting enemy positions over long distances.

Developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru, with contributions from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, LRLACM represents a major step in India’s indigenous missile development. The missile is a mission-mode project approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and can be launched from both ground-based mobile platforms and naval vessels via a universal vertical launch module.

The test was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, along with representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to DRDO, the armed forces, and the Indian defence industry, stating that this success opens doors for further indigenous cruise missile programs. Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and the Chairman of DRDO also praised the team for the successful launch.

Among others, Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha, also conveyed his best wishes to the scientists involved.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRDO MISSILE TEST FIRELONG RANGE MISSILE CHANDIPURODISHA BALASORE ITRRAJNATH SINGH CONGRATULATESDRDO TEST FIRES CRUISE MISSILE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.