India’s Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Completes Maiden Test, Hits All Mission Goals

Balasore/New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The test, conducted on Tuesday afternoon, was launched from a mobile articulated launcher, and all parameters were met successfully.

The test involved monitoring the missile’s accuracy and performance using radar, electro-optical tracking systems (EOTS), and telemetry equipment. During its flight, the missile demonstrated its precision, following a pre-determined path with waypoint navigation and performing various maneuvers at different altitudes and speeds. Equipped with advanced avionics and sophisticated software, the LRLACM is designed for enhanced reliability and effectiveness, capable of targeting enemy positions over long distances.

Developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru, with contributions from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, LRLACM represents a major step in India’s indigenous missile development. The missile is a mission-mode project approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and can be launched from both ground-based mobile platforms and naval vessels via a universal vertical launch module.