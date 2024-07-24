ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System

Delhi : The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System on July 24, 2024, according to an official press release. The Target Missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 1620 hrs mimicking adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the AD Interceptor system.

The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile was launched from LC-III at ITR, Chandipurat 1624 hrs. The flight test fully met all the trial objectives validating a complete network-centric warfare weapon system consisting of Long Range Sensors, low latency communication system MCC and advanced interceptor missiles.

The test has demonstrated the Nation’s indigenous capability to defend against the Ballistic Missiles of the 5000 km class. The performance of the missile was monitored from the flight data captured by Range tracking instruments like Electro-Optical Systems, Radar and Telemetry Stations deployed by ITR, Chandipur at various locations including onboard ship.