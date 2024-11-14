ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Successfully Completes Flight Tests Of Guided Pinaka Weapon System

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the Flight Tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The flight tests have been conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges. During these tests, the PSQR parameters viz., ranging, accuracy, consistency and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in a salvo mode have been assessed by extensive testing of rockets. Twelve rockets from each production agency from two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies have been tested, the statement added.

The precision strike variant for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System is a totally indigenous weapon system designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Proof & Experimental Establishment with Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited as production agencies for ammunition and Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro for Pinaka launcher and Battery Command Post, it said.