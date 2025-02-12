ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Showcases Indigenous Multi-Layered Defense Shield ‘Raksha Kavach’ At Aero India 2025

Designed to provide multi-layer protection, Raksha Kavach aims to safeguard military assets, soldiers, armoured vehicles, and key defence complexes.

DRDO Showcases Indigenous Multi-Layered Defense Shield ‘Raksha Kavach’ At Aero India 2025
File photo of Indigenous Multi-Layered Defense Shield ‘Raksha Kavach’ (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 7:39 PM IST

Bengaluru: India has developed an advanced defence shield comparable to Israel's Iron Dome, marking a significant milestone in the country's military capabilities. The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased this cutting-edge system, named Raksha Kavach, at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

Designed to provide multi-layer protection, Raksha Kavach aims to safeguard military assets, soldiers, armoured vehicles, and key defence complexes. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. P.S. Pandiyan, a DRDO scientist, described the system as a state-of-the-art security solution built to counter diverse battlefield threats.

"Raksha Kavach is a breakthrough in India's defence technology. It offers multiple layers of protection, including ballistic, blast, and electronic shielding, ensuring the safety of our forces and critical infrastructure," Dr. Pandiyan stated. The system integrates nano-technology-based composite materials, making it both lightweight and highly durable. Its rapid response capability allows it to anticipate and neutralise threats efficiently. Moreover, Raksha Kavach is designed for seamless integration into military vehicles and permanent security structures.

Highlighting the significance of indigenous defense production, Dr. Pandiyan emphasised that Raksha Kavach aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Initiative). "Our objective is to provide cutting-edge security solutions to the Indian Armed Forces while strengthening domestic defence manufacturing," he said.

India’s new defence shield incorporates a range of advanced military technologies, including satellite-based surveillance systems, reconnaissance UAVs, airborne warning and control systems, air-to-air missiles, advanced towed artillery gun systems, drone detection, interception, and destruction systems, medium power radar Arudhra, lightweight torpedoes, the electronic warfare system Dharmashakti, laser-based energy weapons, short-range air defence systems, and indigenous secure satellite phones and assault rifles.

By integrating these technologies, DRDO has created a comprehensive defence shield capable of detecting, intercepting, and neutralising enemy threats before they strike. This breakthrough significantly enhances India's defence preparedness and strategic capabilities.

With Raksha Kavach, India joins the league of nations with self-sufficient, high-tech defence solutions, reinforcing its position as a global military power. The unveiling at Aero India 2025 highlights India’s growing prowess in indigenous defense innovation and its commitment to national security.

