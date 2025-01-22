ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO's Scramjet Engine Test Successful: A Landmark Achievement For India

Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has achieved a significant milestone with the successful ground test of India's most complex supersonic combustion ramjet (scramjet) engine.

DRDL recently developed these technologies and demonstrated a cutting-edge active-cooled Scramjet Combustor ground test flawlessly for 120 seconds, marking the first successful test of its kind in India. The successful ground test has been hailed a crucial step in advancing India's next-generation hypersonic missile capabilities.

Hypersonic missiles are a class of advanced weaponry which can travel at speeds greater than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound or more than 5400 km/h), represent the future of strategic defence systems.