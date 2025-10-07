ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Releases Indian Radio Software Architecture Standard 1.0 To Enable Interoperability In Military Communication

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Tri-Services, formally released Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) standard 1.0 to enable interoperability in Military Communication, during the National workshop at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, IRSA is a comprehensive software specification for Software Defined Radios (SDR), defining standardised interfaces, APIs, execution environments, and waveform portability mechanisms. IRSA is designed to ensure waveform portability, SDR Interoperability, Certification and Conformance.

The launch of IRSA represents a defining step in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence communication technologies, embodying the vision of building indigenous, interoperable, and future-ready SDR solutions -- designed in India, for India and ready for the world. The specification is designed to evolve with operational requirements. It also lays the foundation for integrating future technologies.

The workshop covered the journey of IRSA, its technical overview, ecosystem roles and future directions. It also provided a platform for industry, academia and the tri-services to discuss collaboration opportunities, pilot projects and adoption pathways.

The event brought together representatives from the Indian Armed Forces, Department of Defence Production (DDP), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry, academia and research institutions, highlighting a comprehensive and collaborative approach towards developing indigenous communication technologies.