DRDO Lab Carries Out Field Trials Of Software Defined Radio, Key Communication System

The trials were done by Defence Electronics Application Laboratory. This will strengthen DRDO's commitment in developing indigenous and mission critical communication solution for national security.

DRDO Lab Carries Out Field Trials Of Software Defined Radio, Key Communication System
File Photo of DRDO logo (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST

New Delhi: A unit of the Defence Research & Development Organisation has "successfully" carried out field trials of a compact software defined radio (SDR) and a key communication system, reinforcing the commitment of the organisation in developing indigenous and mission critical communication solution for the national security, officials said.

The trials were done by Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand. "Both the systems demonstrated robust and reliable performance meeting the user defined operational benchmarks," the DRDO said in a post on X on Tuesday. The trials were conducted in close coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, central armed police forces (CAPFs) and other agencies, it said.

"DEAL, Dehradun successfully carried out the field trials of SDR Manpack and Compact Transhorizon Communication System (CTCS) in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. The trials were conducted in close coordination with MHA/CAPFs/DLIC user agencies and DEAL teams. Officers from various paramilitary force which includes ITBP, SSB, BSF, Assam Rifles, IB, NSG, CRPF, CISF and other agencies also participated in the trials," the DRDO post said.

The trials were conducted in varied terrain and operational environment, aiming to rigorously validate the performance of both the systems in real world conditions including "verification of key parameters as per QR & TDs," it added.

According to the DRDO website, an "SDR is a secure indigenous system with legacy communication support and secure digital voice/data communication for naval application with 3 channel (2V/UHF band and 1 HF band), 4-channel (2V/UHF band and 2L-band) for tactical communication and single channel operation in V/UHF (Manpack role) and UHF band (handheld role)".

And, CTCS is a "large hop terrestrial backhaul communication system" developed by DEAL, Dehradun, for ensuring high data rate connectivity to user station and remote locations. This system can be used in the remote locations where civil communication grid is not present, according to information available on the DRDO website.

"Both the systems demonstrated robust and reliable performance meeting the user defined operational benchmarks. The milestone reinforces the commitment of DRDO in developing indigenous and mission critical communication solution for national security," the DRDO said in its post and also shared some photos of the trial process.

