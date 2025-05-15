ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Develops High-Pressure Polymeric Membrane For Sea Water Desalination

The DRDO has "successfully developed indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure sea water desalination", the ministry said in a statement.

By PTI

Published : May 15, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully developed indigenous "nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane" for high-pressure sea water desalination, officials said on Thursday. The technology has been developed by the Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), the Kanpur-based laboratory of the DRDO.

The technology has been developed for "desalination plant in Indian Coast Guard ships", based on their operational requirement to address the challenge of stability when exposed to chloride ions in saline water, the defence ministry said. The development has been completed in a "record time of eight months".

The DRDO has "successfully developed indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure sea water desalination", the ministry said in a statement. DMSRDE, along with ICG, successfully carried out initial technical trials in the existing desalination plant of Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard.

"The initial safety and performance trials of the polymeric membranes were found to be fully satisfactory. The final operational clearance will be given by the ICG after 500 hrs of operational testing," it said. Presently, the unit is under testing and trials on OPV.

"This membrane will be a boon for desalination of sea water in coastal areas after certain modifications. It is another step by DMSRDE in the journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," it said.

