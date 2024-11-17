ETV Bharat / bharat

India Successfully Test-Fires Long Range Hypersonic Missile

Rajnath termed the trial a historic moment and significant achievement that put India in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical technologies.

India Successfully Test-Fires Long Range Hypersonic Missile
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation on Sunday successfully conducted the flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced this on X, lauding the DRDO's successful effort.

Singh described the missile's test-firing as a historic moment, as it put India in the group of select nations with the capabilities to develop such critical technologies. "India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," the defence minister said on 'X'.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said. Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces, and the industry on what he described as a "stupendous" achievement. "The Successful flight test of the hypersonic missile has put India in the group of select nations having such critical capabilities," Rajnath wrote.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. I congratulate Team @DRDO_India, our Armed Forces and the Industry for stupendous achievement," he further wrote in the post.

