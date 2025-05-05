ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO And Indian Navy Conduct Combat Firing Of Indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine

DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conduct combat firing of the indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine, marking a milestone in India's underwater defence capabilities. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy have successfully undertaken combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

The system is an advanced underwater naval mine developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories - High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh.

MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam, and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad, are the production partners for the system.

Complimenting DRDO, Indian Navy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the system will further enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, said with this validation trial, the system is now ready for induction into the Indian Navy.

