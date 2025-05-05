ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO And Indian Navy Conduct Combat Firing Of Indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine

DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted combat firing trials of the indigenously developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) with reduced explosive, showcasing advanced underwater defence capability.

DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conduct combat firing of the indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine, marking a milestone in India's underwater defence capabilities. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy have successfully undertaken combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

The system is an advanced underwater naval mine developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories - High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh.

MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam, and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad, are the production partners for the system.

Complimenting DRDO, Indian Navy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the system will further enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, said with this validation trial, the system is now ready for induction into the Indian Navy.

It may be recalled that on May 3, DRDO successfully carried out maiden flight trials of the stratospheric airship platform from the Sheopur trial site in Madhya Pradesh.

"Developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, the airship was launched carrying an instrumental payload to an altitude of around 17 km," as per an official release.

Data from onboard sensors was received and would be utilised for the development of high-quality fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship flights.

"Envelop pressure control and emergency deflation systems were deployed in flight for their performance evaluation. The trial team recovered the system for further investigation. The total duration of the flight was about 62 minutes.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful maiden flight-trial of the system. He stated that this system will uniquely enhance India's earth observation and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance capabilities, making the country one of the few countries in the world having such indigenous capabilities.

