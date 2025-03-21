ETV Bharat / bharat

Draft Guidelines Soon For Fishing In Exclusive Economic Zones And High Seas

New Delhi: The government is planning to prepare draft guidelines in consultation with the concerned ministries, departments and States, Union Territories for fishing in Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) and high seas.

The draft guidelines, once implemented, will help fishermen residing in coastal areas, maintain resilient ecosystems, control access to use resources and reduce damage to marine habitats. The Department of Fisheries has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to draft guidelines for fishing in the EEZs and high seas of India. The committee has already held two meetings in February last month, the Department of Fisheries said in its reply to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing.

The Parliamentary panel had asked about steps being contemplated by the Department of Fisheries regarding sustainable fishing in EEZs and high seas, with special focus on Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. According to Department of Fisheries' reply to the panel, it is proposed to finalize the draft guidelines in consultation with the concerned ministries, departments, states/UTs, and other stakeholders. The guidelines will provide the operational aspects related to fishing operations in the Indian EEZs and high seas, and also establishing the institutional and monitoring framework for the implementation of the guidelines by the Union and State governments.

The Strategic Action Plan for Development of Fisheries in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands with indicative budgetary requirements is being prepared, the Department said. Besides, the Department of Fisheries, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, has identified 100 coastal fishermen villages situated close to the coastline as Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages to enhance the economic resilience of communities impacted by climate change. The programme promotes climate-resilient fisheries through initiatives such as seaweed cultivation, ornamental fisheries, artificial reefs, sea ranching and promotion of green fuel for fishing, the Department of Fisheries further informed.

The country has a vast potential in Inland fisheries comprising 0.28 million km of rivers and canals, 1.2 million ha floodplain lakes, 2.45 million ha of ponds and tanks and 3.15 million ha of reservoirs, which contributes around 13.9 MMT to total fish production. Most of the traditional fishing communities who lack socio-economic stability reside around these vast rivers and lakes.

Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said that the budget 2025-26 has highlighted enabling a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and high seas with special focus on Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This will ensure sustainable harnessing of the untapped potential of the marine fish resources in the Indian EEZ and adjacent High Seas for growth in the marine sector.