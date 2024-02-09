Dr MS Swaminathan to be Feted with Bharat Ratna, Know all about 'Father of Agricultural Revolution'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna to Dr. MS Swaminathan, an Indian agronomist and agricultural scientist.

"It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture," PM Modi said in a post on his social media handle.

"We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs," he added.

Dr MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of agricultural revolution in India, was a renowned agricultural scientist. He studied agriculture with the aim of ensuring that there was no food shortage in the country. He completed twin bachelor degrees, in Zoology and Agricultural Sciences. But he decided to pursue a career in the agricultural field after the Bengal Famine in 1943.

Swaminathan, the son of a surgeon, was educated in India and at the University of Cambridge as a geneticist. He helped introduce Mexican semi dwarf wheat plants to Indian fields and helped to bring about greater acceptance of modern farming methods.

Swaminathan was married to Mina Swaminathan who he met while he was studying at Cambridge. The couple had three daughters - Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.

From 1972 to 1979, Swaminathan served as the director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. He was principal secretary of the Indian ministry of agriculture and irrigation from 1979 to 1980. He served as director general of the International Rice Research Institute (1982–88) and as president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (1984–90).

MS Swaminathan is considered the leader of the Green Revolution in India. He was the first person who identified a superior variety of wheat, which led to a huge increase in wheat production in India.

Swaminathan has been honored with many national and international awards for his work, notable among which are Padmashree (1967), Padmabhushan (1972), Padmavibhushan (1989), Magsaysay Award (1971) and World Food Prize (1987).

Swaminathan died at home in Chennai on September 28, 2023, at age 98.