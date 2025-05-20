Local Archaeologist From MP's Sagar Ranks First in India for Research

Sagar: A professor from Eran village in Madhya Pradesh has earned top honours for his work studying the area's rich history. Dr. Mohanlal Chadhar now holds first place in India for archaeological research according to the World Scientific Index.
From Village Boy to Leading Scholar
Dr. Chadhar grew up in Eran, the very place he now studies. After finishing high school, he pursued higher education at Sagar University, where he focused on ancient Indian history. What makes his story special is his deep connection to his research - he has been studying Eran's history for over 20 years, beginning in 2003.
Currently serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Indira Gandhi Tribal University in Amarkantak, Dr. Chadhar has published 105 research papers and 14 books. His recent work, "Eran: The Rich Cultural Heritage and Last Civilisation", has brought him worldwide recognition.
How He Achieved Top Ranking
When asked about his achievement, Dr. Chadhar explained that the ranking works through a digital platform that creates research IDs based on the quality of a scientist's work. Only world-class research is considered.
"They use something called an H-index, or high index," Dr. Chadhar explained. "This score increases when thousands of people from around the world search for and read your research."
One of his studies on Baiga tattoos was accessed by researchers from 15-20 countries within just one month. His English book about Eran is now considered an index book - a comprehensive source containing all important information about the site, including details about excavations done by Sagar University.
Eran: A Treasure of History
Eran is a remarkable archaeological site that contains layers of civilisation from the Stone Age through the Harappan period and beyond. It was once a major city in central India and sat on an important trade route.
"Eran was part of the Chedi Mahajanapada," Dr. Chadhar said. "Along with Avanti, it was one of central India's two major kingdoms during that period," he added.
The city's strategic location made it valuable - it was surrounded by a river on three sides and had a defensive wall on the fourth side that remained standing until 1785.
Historical Significance
Eran has yielded some of India's oldest coins, with finds dating from the Maurya period through the Shunga, Kushan, and Naga rulers. The site also housed mints for several dynasties.
Emperor Samudragupta made Eran his personal territory, establishing a huge Vishnu temple there. Inscriptions found at the site and now kept in the Kolkata Museum record that Samudragupta visited Eran with his wife, son, and grandsons, suggesting he came in his later years. The site was also a military camp for the Gupta Empire during the Shaka invasions.
A Unique Historical Record
"If we want to see how cultures developed in India from the Stone Age to modern times, Eran is the only place where we can observe this continuous development," Dr. Chadhar noted. The site contains 26 inscriptions related to Lord Krishna, with stone carvings depicting stories from his birth to his defeat of King Kansa. The world's tallest Varaha (boar) statue from the Gupta period is also found here, along with India's first Sati pillar.
Future Ambitions
Despite its significance, Eran has not yet been declared a World Heritage site, though Dr. Chadhar remains hopeful. "When I received the Gaur Award for highest marks in social sciences at university, I promised to bring honour to both Sagar University and Eran on the world stage," he recalled. "I'm confident that Eran will eventually be included as a World Heritage site."