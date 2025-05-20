ETV Bharat / bharat

Local Archaeologist From MP's Sagar Ranks First in India for Research

Sagar: A professor from Eran village in Madhya Pradesh has earned top honours for his work studying the area's rich history. Dr. Mohanlal Chadhar now holds first place in India for archaeological research according to the World Scientific Index.

From Village Boy to Leading Scholar

Dr. Chadhar grew up in Eran, the very place he now studies. After finishing high school, he pursued higher education at Sagar University, where he focused on ancient Indian history. What makes his story special is his deep connection to his research - he has been studying Eran's history for over 20 years, beginning in 2003.

Currently serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Indira Gandhi Tribal University in Amarkantak, Dr. Chadhar has published 105 research papers and 14 books. His recent work, "Eran: The Rich Cultural Heritage and Last Civilisation", has brought him worldwide recognition.

How He Achieved Top Ranking

When asked about his achievement, Dr. Chadhar explained that the ranking works through a digital platform that creates research IDs based on the quality of a scientist's work. Only world-class research is considered.

"They use something called an H-index, or high index," Dr. Chadhar explained. "This score increases when thousands of people from around the world search for and read your research."

One of his studies on Baiga tattoos was accessed by researchers from 15-20 countries within just one month. His English book about Eran is now considered an index book - a comprehensive source containing all important information about the site, including details about excavations done by Sagar University.

Eran: A Treasure of History

Eran is a remarkable archaeological site that contains layers of civilisation from the Stone Age through the Harappan period and beyond. It was once a major city in central India and sat on an important trade route.