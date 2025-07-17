From Connaught Place To Stockholm, Dr. MC Das Puts Indian Prosthetic Science On Global Map

New Delhi: Achieving a major milestone, Dr. MC Das, Head of the Artificial Limbs Centre at Central Hospital, Northern Railway, New Delhi, has earned international acclaim at the 20th World Conference of the International Society of Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO), held in Stockholm, Sweden.

He was awarded €1,000 for the innovatively designed trans-tibial socket and liner for artificial limbs, which is climate-friendly and affordable. It has immense relevance in hot and humid countries like India. The socket helps prevent heat rashes, skin infections, and discomfort usually associated with prosthetic limbs in tropical climates.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr. Das shared details about the innovation, its impact, and his journey so far in the field of prosthetics. “This socket has been designed in a manner to allow airflow and regulate temperature. This will prove to be a game-changer for patients in humid regions who often suffer from sweat-related skin issues,” he explained.

Of the 212 research papers presented at the global conference, only two were selected from India. One was Dr. Das’s, titled “Development of Inexpensive and Breathable Trans-Tibial Socket and Liner for Hot and Humid Climate”, which impressed experts from around the world.

Though Dr Das has written 21 research papers so far, this was his fifth international presentation. He has also co-authored two books. The ISPO conference, held every two years, provides a platform for sharing innovations that improve the quality of life for people using prosthetic limbs.

“Sockets play a crucial role in distributing body weight. If not designed well, they cause pain or mobility issues. Our design ensures comfort, better mobility, and affordability,” he added.

Conventional silicone liners, which are imported and expensive, increase the prices, making them unaffordable for many patients in India. Dr. Das’s indigenous socket is breathable, skin-friendly, and cost-effective. It addresses a long-standing gap in affordable prosthetic care.

"At a time when many of the imported sockets are not suited to India’s climate, this one fits between the amputated limb and the artificial prosthesis, and a special soft inner layer reduces friction while preventing sweat accumulation. Made for both summer and winter temperatures, this product offers all-year comfort. It is not just affordable, but also tailor-made for Indian weather and needs,” Dr. Das further explained.

Dr. Das from Odisha, joined the Indian Railways in 1995 and is now leading the Artificial Limbs Centre at the Central Hospital in Connaught Place. He and his team have helped 20,000 patients, including sportspersons, marathon runners, mountaineers, and individuals with multiple limb loss, by providing them with artificial limbs. His journey into the world of prosthetics took roots when in 1989, he was selected as one of 17 students across India by the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research. Since then, he has been persistent in his efforts to make life easy for those with have lost their limbs.

“It is heartening to see some of our patients participating in the Olympics and leading independent lives today,” he said.