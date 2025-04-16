Mirzapur: Scientist Dr Mayank Singh, a resident of Baghi village of Narayanpur development block of Chunar tehsil of the Mirzapur district, has been appointed as the director of the National Dendrimer and Nanotechnology Centre in the US. The announcement was made by CEO Dr. Donald Tomalia.

The institute is globally renowned for its pioneering research and application-based achievements in the field of dendrimer science and nano-enabled solutions.

Dr Mayank Singh Appointed As Director Of National Dendrimers and Nanotechnology Centre In US (ETV Bharat)

Dr Mayank started his scientific journey at the institute during the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked as a scientist and a senior scientist, and then performed the role of Principal Scientist.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mayank Singh shared that his aim is not only to take the dendrimer technology to the next generation but also to make it simple and accessible in such a way that it can be easily adopted by researchers and scientists for both academic research and industry.

He further said that the National Dendrimer and Nanotechnology Centre is also to be established in a global leadership position in the field of research, development and commercialisation of dendrimer-based technologies.

After completing his early education, Mayank achieved his pharmacy education at Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and earned a PhD in Pharmaceutical Science and Technology from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad. He also has a postgraduate diploma in patent law from NALSAR University, Hyderabad.

Mayank's scientific qualifications and research work have also been recognised by the prestigious scientific organisation of America, Sigma-Shi. He has been included in the Science Council of London as a "Chartered Scientist" by the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, for his contribution to scientific research. Recently, Mayank has also been included in the famous Biographical Directory of America (Who's Who in America).

Dr. Donald Tomalia told ETV Bharat, "I am happy with the appointment of Dr Mayank Singh. Dr. Mayank has attained this important position due to his extraordinary efforts and visionary thinking.”

"His scientific understanding, leadership ability and honesty, ethics, and commitment towards the institution have given him the responsibility of this role. I am extremely happy to see Dr. Mayank Singh becoming the Director. I congratulate him heartily. I am confident that under his leadership, the National Dendrimers and Nanotechnology Centre will continue to move towards its heights."

