'One Of The Greatest Sons Of Bharat': Prez, PM And Ministers Condole Demise of Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Leaders across the nation paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the remembrance.

Leaders expressed their grief over Singh’s passing, calling it a loss to the nation. They hailed him as one of its most distinguished leaders and one of Bharat's greatest sons.

Manmohan Singh passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. Singh was admitted to the emergency department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital where he breathed his last late evening.

In a post on X, Murmu stated that Singh will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political career, and his utmost humility. "His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, whose wisdom and humility were always evident. He also shared some photos recalling his interactions when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister and Singh the country's Prime Minister, Modi said they would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. Modi highlighted Singh's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a respected economist.

In a post on X, Modi said, "His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives. His wisdom and humility were always visible," Modi said, adding, "In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he played a significant role in the country's governance. The home minister said the news of Singh's demise is extremely sad.

"From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

"I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mourned the death of the Congress leader and said that Singh made "strategic corrections" to India's foreign policy. In a post on X, He said, "Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh today. While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy."

"Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy," the external affairs minister added.