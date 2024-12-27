Lesser Known Facts | 'Kisi Se Kaho Ke Meri Suna Karein...': Dr Singh's Love For Ghalib Was Reflected In His Political Narratives

Hyderabad: Dr Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh Prime Minister, is revered not just for his monumental contributions to the nation's economic reforms but also for his humble demeanour, intellectual brilliance and steadfast commitment to inclusivity. From a modest childhood in undivided India to becoming one of the most respected global statesmen, Dr Singh's journey is one of perseverance and excellence.
Behind his soft-spoken nature lies a treasure trove of lesser-known stories and achievements that paint a vivid picture of a man whose influence extended far beyond politics.
A Poet At Heart
Dr Manmohan Singh cherished Urdu poetry, often quoting legends like Ghalib and Iqbal. He attended Mushairas (poetry recitals) and occasionally incorporated poetic verses into his speeches as Prime Minister. His love for the language and poetry was more than just an intellectual pursuit; it was a reflection of his respect for India's rich cultural heritage.
A Trailblazing Author
In 1964, Singh published 'India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth', a critical analysis of India's inward-oriented policies that foreshadowed his transformative economic reforms. The book, which went largely unnoticed at the time, was a precursor to the economic reforms he would later champion in 1991. Highlighted his early understanding of the need for structural changes in India's economic landscape, showcasing his forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainable growth.
A Distinguished Family
Dr Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur Kohli, is a historian and author of six books, as well as a former history professor. Their daughters, Upinder, Daman and Amrit, have also made remarkable contributions in their fields.
Upinder Singh: A renowned historian, she served as Dean of Faculty at Ashoka University and previously headed the History Department at Delhi University.
Amrit Singh: A prominent human rights lawyer advocating for justice on global platforms.
Daman Singh: A noted author known for her thought-provoking books.
The Scholar's CV
Dr Singh's eight-page CV, available at Visva Bharati University, reflects the milestones of a shy boy from undivided India, who rose to become a global statesman and India's first Sikh Prime Minister. The document details his academic achievements, early career and contributions to India's development.
Roots in Amritsar
Amritsar, his childhood home, shaped his values and left an indelible imprint on his life. The city remained a source of inspiration for him throughout his journey. The city's profound spiritual and cultural heritage, especially its Sikh identity, played a vital role in shaping his worldview, instilling in him a sense of duty, humility, and commitment to inclusivity.
Urdu in Governance
Dr Manmohan Singh's admiration for Urdu extended to statecraft. Several of his speeches as Prime Minister were drafted in Urdu, reflecting his respect for its cultural richness. His use of Urdu in governance was a unique feature of his tenure, showcasing his ability to unite people through the power of language.
A Decorated Academic
Beyond his formal qualifications, Dr Singh earned at least 16 honorary degrees from prestigious universities, recognising his contributions to academia and public service.
Architect of Economic Reforms
His pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms was informed by decades of economic expertise, transforming India into a globally competitive economy.
Global Recognition
Dr Singh received numerous international honours, including Japan's Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers, underscoring his global impact.
Humility and Unity
Dr Singh's humility and steadfast commitment to unity across cultural and religious lines have made him a symbol of inclusivity and integrity in Indian politics.
Dr Manmohan Singh's journey from a humble village in Punjab to the highest echelons of the Indian government is a testament to his dedication, intellectual brilliance and quiet determination. Through his extraordinary achievements and steadfast commitment to the nation's progress, Dr Singh has left an indelible mark on India and the world, reminding us all of the profound impact of visionary leadership.
Read More
- 'No Power On Earth Can Stop An Idea Whose Time Has Come': Top Quotes By Manmohan Singh That Define His Legacy
- Dr Manmohan Singh's Vision For Punjab: Key Initiatives From Nankana Sahib Bus To Infrastructure Growth
- Operation Green Hunt: PM Manmohan Singh's Key Initiative That Weakened Maoist Insurgency In Red Corridor