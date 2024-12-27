ETV Bharat / bharat

Lesser Known Facts | 'Kisi Se Kaho Ke Meri Suna Karein...': Dr Singh's Love For Ghalib Was Reflected In His Political Narratives

Hyderabad: Dr Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh Prime Minister, is revered not just for his monumental contributions to the nation's economic reforms but also for his humble demeanour, intellectual brilliance and steadfast commitment to inclusivity. From a modest childhood in undivided India to becoming one of the most respected global statesmen, Dr Singh's journey is one of perseverance and excellence.

Behind his soft-spoken nature lies a treasure trove of lesser-known stories and achievements that paint a vivid picture of a man whose influence extended far beyond politics.

A Poet At Heart

Dr Manmohan Singh cherished Urdu poetry, often quoting legends like Ghalib and Iqbal. He attended Mushairas (poetry recitals) and occasionally incorporated poetic verses into his speeches as Prime Minister. His love for the language and poetry was more than just an intellectual pursuit; it was a reflection of his respect for India's rich cultural heritage.

A Trailblazing Author

In 1964, Singh published 'India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth', a critical analysis of India's inward-oriented policies that foreshadowed his transformative economic reforms. The book, which went largely unnoticed at the time, was a precursor to the economic reforms he would later champion in 1991. Highlighted his early understanding of the need for structural changes in India's economic landscape, showcasing his forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainable growth.

A Distinguished Family

Dr Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur Kohli, is a historian and author of six books, as well as a former history professor. Their daughters, Upinder, Daman and Amrit, have also made remarkable contributions in their fields.

Upinder Singh: A renowned historian, she served as Dean of Faculty at Ashoka University and previously headed the History Department at Delhi University.

Amrit Singh: A prominent human rights lawyer advocating for justice on global platforms.

Daman Singh: A noted author known for her thought-provoking books.

The Scholar's CV

Dr Singh's eight-page CV, available at Visva Bharati University, reflects the milestones of a shy boy from undivided India, who rose to become a global statesman and India's first Sikh Prime Minister. The document details his academic achievements, early career and contributions to India's development.