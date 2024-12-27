ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Manmohan Singh's Vision For Punjab: Key Initiatives From Nankana Sahib Bus To Infrastructure Growth

Chandigarh: Dr Manmohan Singh, India's first prominent Sikh leader and former Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS, New Delhi. Renowned for his humility, intellect and dedication, Dr Singh left a profound impact on India's political and economic landscape. His deep connection with Punjab, the land of his birth, shaped his life and career.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah Pind, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Dr Singh faced the harsh realities of partition at the age of 14. "The partition of Punjab left an indelible scar on his life," shared a family acquaintance. After losing his mother early in life, he was raised by his grandmother. His family settled in Amritsar, where he completed his primary education and graduated from Hindu College in 1948 with a BA in Economics, topping the university.

In 2018, revisiting his alma mater, he remarked, "This college made me who I am today." Dr Singh's ties to Amritsar remained strong throughout his life, with his wife Gursharan Kaur also hailing from the city.

During his tenure as Prime Minister (2004-2014), Dr Singh prioritised Punjab's development. One of his most significant initiatives was the launch of the "Panj-Aab" bus service, which connected Amritsar to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan in March 2006, linking two of the most sacred shrines for Sikhs.

"Dr Singh's efforts to bring the Sikh community closer to their roots in Pakistan were truly heartfelt," remarked a senior official involved in the initiative. The bus service, which fostered cross-border Sikh pilgrimage, was halted due to strained relations between India and Pakistan, but it remains a key symbol of his commitment to Sikh heritage.