Dr Manmohan Singh Contested Lok Sabha Elections For First Time From South Delhi, But Was Defeated

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday night. Dr Singh was the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha for nearly 33 years. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1991.
Dr Manmohan Singh was the Finance Minister from 1991-1996 in the government headed by late PV Narasimha Rao.
Dr Manmohan Singh contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time from the national capital Delhi but he could not emerge victorious. He was defeated by BJP nominee Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra. The South Delhi seat came into existence from the fourth Lok Sabha polls in 1966.
Dr Manmohan Singh fought the 1999 Lok Sabha polls from the South Delhi seat. Dr Singh suffered a defeat by over 30,000 votes.
Dr Singh finished his Rajya Sabha tenure in April 2024. After the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which Congress suffered a defeat, Dr Singh shifted to 3 Motilal Nehru Marg in New Delhi along with his family.
Dr Manmohan Singh was a heart patient and underwent bypass surgery seven times. He was being treated at the AIIMS around 2 years ago.
Dr Manmohan Singh also had a special connection with Delhi. From 1969 to 1971, he was a professor of international trade at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.
He was known as a leading economist. He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India.