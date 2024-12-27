ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Manmohan Singh Contested Lok Sabha Elections For First Time From South Delhi, But Was Defeated

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday night. Dr Singh was the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha for nearly 33 years. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1991.

Dr Manmohan Singh was the Finance Minister from 1991-1996 in the government headed by late PV Narasimha Rao.

Dr Manmohan Singh contested the Lok Sabha polls for the first time from the national capital Delhi but he could not emerge victorious. He was defeated by BJP nominee Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra. The South Delhi seat came into existence from the fourth Lok Sabha polls in 1966.

Dr Manmohan Singh fought the 1999 Lok Sabha polls from the South Delhi seat. Dr Singh suffered a defeat by over 30,000 votes.