Gulab Kothari Recalls Memories of Ramoji Rao; Says People Will Remember His Contribution For Ages

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Dr Gulab Kothari, the Chief Editor of Rajasthan Patrika and internationally acclaimed Ved Vijnan scholar, paid glorious tributes to Ramoji Rao Garu, saying people will remember his contribution for ages.

Dr Gulab Kothari speaking at the memorial service held for Ramoji Rao Garu in Vijayawada (ETV Bharat)

Dr Kothari was speaking at the memorial service organised by the Andhra Pradesh government for Ramoji Rao Garu here. "The (making of) Ramoji Film City was a big contribution to India. People will remember his contribution for ages. But I have also seen his traditional side. I have witnessed the marriages of his three granddaughters and he had washed the feet of the three bridegroom," Dr Gulab Kothari said in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

"I first met Ramoji Rao Garu around 40 years ago when NT Rama Rao contested the elections. I covered the elections of NTR by touring the entire Andhra Pradesh. He always used to say his pen was for the people. Not once, but several times, he fought with governments," he added.

Dr Kothari also asserted that on the business front, Ramoji Rao Garu left a lot of examples and no one could find anything wrong in his business.

He said discussed his writings with Ramoji Rao Garu. "When he fought against (our) government, the biggest support was Ramoji Rao. I pray to the Almighty that some or the other Ramoji Rao should be born in every region, and district. The country is so big and full of diversity, that one Ramoji Rao is not enough for the country," added Dr Kothari, who is also a prolific writer, poet, thinker and journalist.