Dr. B.N. Gangadhar Appointed as Chairperson of the National Medical Commission

New Delhi : Dr. B.N. Gangadhar has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC), according to an official press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) on Wednesday.

Dr. Sanjay Behari, who is Director of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed as the President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, the release said.

Also, Dr. Anil D’Cruz, who is Director (Oncology) of Apollo Hospital, Mumbai, has been appointed as a whole-time member of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board, the Ministry said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has made these appointments to the posts of the National Medical Commission and to the Autonomous Boards. These appointments will last for a period of 4 years and until the appointee attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has also appointed Dr. Rajendra Achyut Badwe, who is currently Professor Emeritus at the Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, as a part-time member of the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board for a period of 2 years, until he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.