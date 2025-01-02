ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Ambedkar Had Visited RSS ‘Shakha’ In 1940, Says Its Communication Wing

The communication wing of RSS said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had visited a 'shakha' of RSS in Maharashtra 85 years ago.

File photo of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Getty Images)
By PTI

Nagpur: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, had visited a 'shakha' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Maharashtra 85 years ago, the communication wing of the Sangh claimed on Thursday. During his visit, Ambedkar said he viewed the RSS with a sense of belongingness despite differences over certain issues.

The Vidarbha prant of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra (VSK), the communication wing of the RSS, on Thursday issued a statement in which it gave this information. Dr Ambedkar visited an RSS 'shakha' (local unit) at Karad in Satara district on January 2, 1940, where he also addressed the Sangh swayamsevaks (volunteers), it said.

It said that in his address, Dr Ambedkar said, "Although there are differences over certain issues, I look at the Sangh with a sense of belongingness." A report had been published on January 9, 1940 in "Kesari", a Marathi daily in Pune, about Dr Ambedkar's visit to the RSS shakha, the VSK said in its statement with a clipping of the news.

TAGGED:

