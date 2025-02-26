ETV Bharat / bharat

Dozen Injured In Clash Between Two Communities Over Mahashivratri Celebrations In Hazaribag

The incident is from Dumraon of Ichak block where a protest against fixing the flags and installing sound systems on Mahashivratri led to the violence.

Security forces on the road in the aftermath of the clash.
Security forces on the road in the aftermath of the clash. (ETV Bharat)
Published : Feb 26, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Hazaribagh: A dozen people were reportedly injured and over a dozen vehicles were set afire in a violent clash between two communities in Jharkhand's Hazaribag on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday morning.

Police have brought the situation under control and appealed for peace to the warring communities.

The incident is from Dumraon of Ichak block of the district where a protest against fixing the flags and installing sound systems on Mahashivratri led to the violence at Bharat Chowk. Personnel from three nearby police stations have been deployed in the area where the situation continues to be tense.

It is being told that there was an agreement in front of the local police station in charge that loudspeakers would be installed for a day and would be removed after the puja is over. Despite this, clashes erupted again.

Sadar sub-divisional officer Lokesh Barange, probationary IPS Shruti Agarwal, Ichak block officials, senior police officers and a large number of police forces have reached the spot. The situation is tense but under control.

Tyres burning on the road after the clash.
Tyres burning on the road after the clash. (ETV Bharat)

Although the situation is grim, the police are leaving no stones unturned to calm the situation. The district administration has appealed to the public not to entertain any rumour and maintain peace.

"The situation is under control and people have been requested to maintain peace," ASP Agarwal said.

