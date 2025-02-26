ETV Bharat / bharat

Dozen Injured In Clash Between Two Communities Over Mahashivratri Celebrations In Hazaribag

Security forces on the road in the aftermath of the clash. ( ETV Bharat )

Hazaribagh: A dozen people were reportedly injured and over a dozen vehicles were set afire in a violent clash between two communities in Jharkhand's Hazaribag on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday morning.

Police have brought the situation under control and appealed for peace to the warring communities.

The incident is from Dumraon of Ichak block of the district where a protest against fixing the flags and installing sound systems on Mahashivratri led to the violence at Bharat Chowk. Personnel from three nearby police stations have been deployed in the area where the situation continues to be tense.

It is being told that there was an agreement in front of the local police station in charge that loudspeakers would be installed for a day and would be removed after the puja is over. Despite this, clashes erupted again.