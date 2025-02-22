ETV Bharat / bharat

Dowry Demand Not Needed To Invoke Cruelty Charge Against Husbands: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said dowry demand was not a prerequisite to constitute the offence of cruelty under section 498A of the IPC introduced in 1983 to protect married women from their husbands and in-laws.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale on December 12, 2024, said the essence of Section 498A IPC lay in the act of cruelty itself and a dowry demand was not necessary to invoke the provision against errant husbands and in-laws.

“Therefore, either form of cruelty, independent of a dowry demand, is sufficient to attract the provisions of Section 498A IPC and make the offence punishable under the law,” said the bench. The top court said it was clear that an unlawful demand for dowry was not a prerequisite element to constitute "cruelty" under Section 498A IPC.

"It suffices that the conduct falls within either of the two broad categories outlined in clauses (a) or (b) of the provision, namely, wilful conduct likely to cause grave injury or mental harm (clause a), or harassment intended to coerce the woman or her family to meet any unlawful demand (clause b)," added the bench

Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was introduced in the IPC in 1983 with the primary objective of protecting married women from the cruelty of their husbands or in-laws.

The provision provides a broad and inclusive definition of "cruelty" encompassing both physical and mental harm to the woman's body and in addition, it covers acts of harassment in pursuit of unlawful demands for property or valuable security, including demands related to dowry.