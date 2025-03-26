Double Stack Container Train To Reduce Transportation Cost

New Delhi: Double-stack container train, which has been introduced from Palwal to Mundra, will reduce the transportation cost by increasing almost double the carrying capacity, decrease dependency on road transportation, and help to provide a cheaper price on commodities at the user end.

As per the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) official, this is enabled to carry almost double fold goods. "Double stack container trains have the capacity of carrying two layered containers as compared to single stack containers. And the cost of a double stack is much cheaper than a single stack. Cost of the first layered container is similar but in the second layered container is half the cost, which provides direct benefits to people who book the container," the DFCCIL official added.

"This mode of transportation is faster as these double-stack trains are enabled to run at 100 kmph speed, but mostly it runs at 65-70 kmph, which helps to decrease dependency on road transport and reduce carbon emission,” the official informed.

Notably, additional double-stack container trains can be added in the first one, which will increase the capacity from 90 to 180 containers at a time, which automatically lowers transportation costs and operating expenses.

Now Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Hind Terminals Logistics Park, Palwal will be able to provide competitive door-to-door pricing to exporters and importers of the region, who are currently using the road mode of transport. By increasing the share of railways in the country’s freight basket, the initiative is poised to facilitate the efficient movement of essential commodities, including food grains, perishables, industrial goods, and MSME products, DFCCIL officials added.

As per DFCCIL, in a bid to maximize productivity, use of the right of way, dimensions of the rolling stock are proposed to be enlarged. The height of the double stack is 7.1 m as compared to 5.1 m of the single stack, the width is 3660 mm, the train length is 1500 m, and the train load is 13000 T.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the ongoing Lok Sabha session, informed the railways has taken up construction of two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC), Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) from Ludhiana to Sonnagar (1337 km) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) to Dadri (1506 km).

Out of a total 2843 km, 2741 Route Kilometers (96.4 per cent) have been commissioned and become operational. The corridor project will have a positive impact on the transportation and logistics sector as it will enable enhanced movement of Double Stack Container trains, higher axle load trains, faster access of northern hinterland by Western Ports and development of new terminals, linkages with industries along the DFC. The eastern DFC will mostly cater to mineral traffic from Eastern India. These developments will enable a reduction in logistic costs.

According to DFCCIL, the DFC network is improving freight transportation in the country, increasing railways’ share in national freight, boosting logistics, spurring industrial development, generating employment and much more. Despite being just 4 per cent of Indian Railways’ total network, the DFC is handling over 14 per cent of its freight capacity already, and the steady growth in capacity continues.