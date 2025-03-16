100 Crore Fraud Crypto Scheme Operators Flee Country After Duping Hundreds In Haryana

Kaithal: The famous dialogue '25 din mein paise double' from the 2006 Bollywood flick Phir Hera Pheri found its real-life version when as many as 900 people from Haryana were tricked into investing a whopping Rs 100 crore of their hard-earned money against promises of doubling it in 25 months.

The case of yet another Ponzi scheme came to the fore from Haryana's Kaithal district where, on Saturday, dozens of people protested against Bitfx, an allegedly fraudulent cryptocurrency investment company.

Many of the duped investors said the company operators had promised them that their money would be doubled in 25 months. While initially, the company did offer some returns to people and gained their trust, its operators suddenly absconded leaving hundreds in the lurch.

People who reached Kaithal to protest alleged that the fraud was carried out by operators Gurbaz and Sonu, who, they alleged, have fled the country with the investors' money.

Jyoti Kaushik, 42, one of the investors from Rohtak, said the company operators had told her and others that they were investing in cryptocurrency and promised good returns.

"They gave good returns for sometime, but now they are gone. We have lost a lot of money...We have reached here to protest against the company owners...We also spoke to the sarpanch here who asked us to get a permission to protest," she said.

Ashok Rathi, 45, another investor from Rohtak, told ETV Bharat that he had even sold his land and invested Rs 5 lakh with the company but now they have fled from the country.

"There are at leat 10 to 15 women investors here...They (company) asked for cash. I don't have any proof as I trusted them since they give good returns in the beggining. They had promsed us that they will double our money in 25 months. They said we can bring as much amount as we want, 1 crore, 2 crores...any amount and they would double it," he said.

Sources said the company was established about three years ago by Gurbaz and Sonu of Jaswanti village in Haryana's Kaithal. "Offices were opened in Pehowa and Kurukshetra to increase credibility. In these offices, the agents and employees of the company used to assure the investors that their money was safe. They were promised a return of more than 100 percent in 25 months. Initially, the company promoted its business through some people by giving them better returns on investment," they said.

The investors include policemen, doctors, businessmen and even retired persons. Many put in their retirement money, while some sold their land to invest in the company. But as soon as the company managed to collect a substantial amount, its owners closed the office and absconded.

Retired government employee Rameshwar Singh, who was among the protesters said that he had invested his entire retirement amount in the company. "Initially, they gave good profits, but then suddenly they stopped giving money and now they have absconded. I lost my entire life's earnings," he said.

Farmer Sumit Kumar said that he had sold his land and invested money in the scheme because he was assured that he would get good profits. "Now I neither have money nor any land. The government should help us," he said

Scores of investors staged a sit-in in Jaswanti village, however, they were removed by police who asked to get a permission. The victims demanded the arrest of the accused with the help of Interpol and other agencies.