'Double Engine Govt In Bihar Has All But Given Up': Jairam Ramesh On 65 Percent Reservation

Jairam Ramesh said the Congress will take up the issues of fundamental importance to social justice and empowerment in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh
Published : June 20, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on Friday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has raised the issue of the Nitish-led NDA Government's proposal for 65% reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs in Bihar. Jairam Ramesh said that the double-engine Government in Bihar has all but given up on implementing the 65 per cent reservations.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "The PM is in Bihar today. On the basis of the caste survey conducted by the erstwhile INDIA bloc Government in Bihar, the Bihar Government had proposed 65% reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs. This is under challenge in the Courts. The double-engine Govt in Bihar has all but given up. But there are three ways out that the INC has been demanding for long, that will make the 65% reservations a reality."

Jairam Ramesh asked the NDA government in Bihar to make the reservation law a part of the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. "This was done by the Narasimha Rao Govt in 1994 for protecting 69% reservations in Tamil Nadu," he recalled.

Also, the Congress MP urged the government to amend the Constitution to overcome the 50% ceiling for reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs. "This ceiling has only been imposed because of various Supreme Court judgments over the past six decades," he asserted.

Jairam Ramesh said that the government should implement Article 15(5), which enables reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, and EBCs in private educational institutions. "This has been unimplemented in the past 11 years after the Supreme Court had upheld the Constitutional amendment that was introduced by Dr Mannohan Singh's Govt in 2006," he said.

The Congress MP further said that most definitely, the Congress will take up these three issues of fundamental importance to social justice and empowerment in the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 21, 2025.

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

