DoT Strengthens Telecom Cybersecurity, Launches Consumer Protection Initiatives: Anand Khare

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is enhancing measures to protect telecom users in India. Anand Khare, Advisor (Operations) at DoT, told ETV Bharat why the Department was focused on consumer safety while continuing to provide an enhanced cybersecurity response.

"Cyber fraud can only grow further. Citizens can become victims, and we owe it to consumers to protect them as much as we can," Khare said. He has emphasised the scale of the challenge by stating, "Last year, approximately ₹2,500 crore was committed or had fallen into Indian cyber scams, along with some 37 lakh reported cases on government portals."

"We have initiated a number of initiatives on exposing these threats," Khare said, comparing the number of new initiatives to the fall rate after the government put one in place. The largest of these especially challenging initiatives is the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, which will inform a consumer whether a recipient of payment has potentially been involved in a past case of reported fraud or scam, to warn them before transacting.

Besides detecting and scanning for scams that arise abroad, additional initiatives include the use of the Sanchar Saarthi app, which allows consumers to inform the DoT about any attempted fraud or scams. Continuing his emphasis on consumer safety, he also detailed DOT's initiatives to help build a resilient telecom infrastructure.

To take this a step further, DoT established a Digital Intelligence Platform and this setup keeps tab more closely on the daily data being received from all of the telecom operators, surrounding and combining a vast source of this information and shares data from the financial sector. This platform tracks telecom numbers linked to bank accounts, identifying potential threats and issuing reports to preempt cyber risks for telecom users across India.