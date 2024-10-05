ETV Bharat / bharat

DoT Combats Cyber Frauds: Central System To Stop Spoofed Calls Commissioning Soon

New Delhi: The rise of fraudulent calls disguised as local numbers has alarmed Indian citizens in recent years. These calls, originating from cyber-criminals operating internationally, exploit the Calling Line Identity (CLI) system to mask their actual origins. Victims have reported threats of mobile disconnection, fake arrests and impersonation of government officials, including false accusations involving drugs and sex rackets. In response to this escalating threat, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is taking significant steps to protect citizens and enhance the security of the telecom ecosystem.

The Challenge of Spoofed Calls

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) report blocking an astounding 45 lakh spoofed international calls each day that falsely display Indian phone numbers. This alarming trend has prompted the DoT to act decisively. The new initiative aims to identify and block these incoming international spoofed calls before they reach users, leveraging advanced technology and cooperation among all four major TSPs in India.

The initiative is being rolled out in two phases. Initially, TSPs will prevent calls spoofed using their own subscribers' numbers. In the subsequent phase, a centralised system will target calls spoofed with numbers from other TSPs. Currently, about one-third of all spoofed calls, approximately 4.5 million, are already being intercepted.

Reporting Mechanism: ‘Chakshu’

To further combat this issue, the DoT encourages citizens to report suspicious calls and messages through the ‘Chakshu’ facility available on the Sanchar Saathi platform (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/). Users can provide details about the suspected fraudulent communications, including screenshots, the medium of receipt, and the intended type of fraud. An OTP-based verification will follow to ensure authenticity.

The Chakshu facility represents a proactive step in safeguarding citizens against cyber fraud. It facilitates the early detection of scams, potentially preventing significant financial losses.

Broader Initiatives by the DoT

The DoT has launched several initiatives to tackle the misuse of telecom resources.

Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU): Aimed at curbing cybercrime and financial fraud by devising systems for better monitoring and intervention.

Sanchar Saathi Portal: A citizen-centric platform that allows users to report fraud, track mobile connections issued in their name, block lost devices and check the genuineness of mobile handsets.