'Dost Dost Na Raha': Cong Takes Swipe At PM Modi Over Trump's Recent Actions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during 'Namste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Feb 24, 2020. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump's recent remarks and actions with the iconic Mukesh song "Dost dost na raha" from the 1964 film 'Sangam' by Raj Kapoor.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, also asked what happened to "Namaste Trump", "Howdy Modi" and "Huglomacy".

"Look at what President Trump has done so far since mid-May 2025 -- he has claimed 45 times in four different countries, including at the UN, that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan that led to the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said on X.

Trump has hosted Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to an "unprecedented" lunch at the White House -- "the same man whose inflammatory and communally-vicious statements provided the backdrop to the terror attack at Pahalgam", the Congress leader said.

"He (Trump) has spoken of intensifying the US-Pakistan economic partnership. He has, according to some informed reports, given green signal to the strategic mutual defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan," Ramesh said.

"He has imposed punitive tariffs on India's exports to the US and also shaken the H1B visa regime to the core. He has singled out India for its long-standing economic relationship with Russia and penalised it," the Congress general secretary said.

Today, according to reports, Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the field marshal (Munir) at the White House, Ramesh claimed.

"Namaste Trump ka kya huwa? Howdy Modi ka kya huwa? Huglomacy ka kya huwa? Dost dost na raha...," Ramesh said.

In a scathing attack on the government, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that it has caused the "collapse" of India's foreign policy while Prime Minister Modi's "huglomacy" has backfired, leaving the country "diplomatically isolated" and unable to secure its national interests.

The assertion came in a political resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here that was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others.

In the resolution, the CWC said it is profoundly worried by the "collapse" of India's foreign policy.