Doors Of Hemkund Sahib Open For Devotees, Shrine Adorned With 7 Quintals Of Flowers

Chamoli: The portals of the holy shrine of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib, opened for devotees on May 25. The pilgrimage draws devotees from across the country and abroad.

The first Hukamnama of Guru Maharaj was issued with the first Ardas of the year. In the morning, the first batch of Sikh devotees led by Panch Pyaras reached Chamoli, after which, the doors of Hemkund Sahib were opened as per the traditional rituals. Around 3,000 devotees witnessed this auspicious moment while Shabad Kirtan Paath was held with the first Ardas of the year.

Administration and the Gurudwara Committee have made all arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience at Hemkund Sahib, situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level. The shrine has been beautifully decorated with seven quintals of flowers, setting a divine atmosphere. The Dham, however, is still covered with snow.