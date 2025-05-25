ETV Bharat / bharat

Doors Of Hemkund Sahib Open For Devotees, Shrine Adorned With 7 Quintals Of Flowers

Grand decorations and extensive security arrangements have been made at Hemkund Sahib and efforts are on to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Doors Of Hemkund Sahib Open For Devotees In Chamoli, Shrine Adorned With 7 Quintals Of Flowers
File photo of Hemkund Sahib (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Chamoli: The portals of the holy shrine of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib, opened for devotees on May 25. The pilgrimage draws devotees from across the country and abroad.

The first Hukamnama of Guru Maharaj was issued with the first Ardas of the year. In the morning, the first batch of Sikh devotees led by Panch Pyaras reached Chamoli, after which, the doors of Hemkund Sahib were opened as per the traditional rituals. Around 3,000 devotees witnessed this auspicious moment while Shabad Kirtan Paath was held with the first Ardas of the year.

Administration and the Gurudwara Committee have made all arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience at Hemkund Sahib, situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level. The shrine has been beautifully decorated with seven quintals of flowers, setting a divine atmosphere. The Dham, however, is still covered with snow.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among Sikhs about the journey to Hemkund Sahib and so far, around 75,000 devotees have already registered online. The registration process is still underway.

On Saturday, the first batch of Sikhs led by Panch Pyaras had left for Hemkund Sahib from Govindghat Gurudwara while chanting 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal'. The devotees began the journey amid tight police security and the tune of band music. The group spent the night at the gurudwara located in Ghangaria.

